Smoke alarm saves Doncaster man's life

A smoke alarm saved a Doncaster man's life after soft furnishings caught fire after being too close to a heater.

The alarm alerted a man in his 70s to the blaze in his home in Sunderland Place, Tickhill, and he managed to escape.

More damage

He was given oxygen by firefighters before he was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Fire engines from Doncaster, Thorne and Edlington stations responded to calls about the blaze just before midnight on Friday.

Group manager Simon Dunker, who attended the incident, said: “This was a very serious house fire.

"The house was fully developed in fire when our crews arrived on the scene and they did a fantastic job to prevent the blaze from spreading to neighbouring properties.

"Fortunately, working smoke alarms raised the alarm and the man managed to escape.

"It’s yet another reminder of the importance of having working smoke alarms and testing them regularly.”

Tributes left to pensioner who died after being hit by police car in Sheffield

M1 lane closed in South Yorkshire after crash

'Chaos' on Sheffield bus as fight forces passengers to escape through window

Search underway for missing South Yorkshire man

Ben Needham's family issue new appeal for information

'Chaos' on Sheffield bus as fight forces passengers to escape through window

South Yorkshire family offers reward for safe return of stolen dog

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE