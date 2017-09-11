Smithy column: CCTV will nail Sunderland fan who hurled bottle at Sheffield United’s Clayton Donaldson

Sheffield United fans were rightly applauded by their Sunderland counterparts at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Travelling Blades chanted: ‘There’s only one Bradley Lowery’ in honour of the six-year-old Sunderland fan who became loved throughout football before he succumbing to cancer in July.

Stirring stuff, football’s ‘family’ coming together.

So how did one Sunderland fan mark the occasion of our new-found brotherhood? He or she threw a bottle at United’s two-goal striker Clayton Donaldson.

Young Bradley would no doubt be thoroughly bemused by such stupidity.

On the bright side CCTV at the ground will probably mean the numbskull who threw it is identified and banned for life.

n We know it’s almost Autumn now.

Not because it’s cooler, wetter or darker, that can happen at any time of year.

No, because it’s that point in the calendar when we have to watch the last few minutes of Last Night At The Proms while waiting for Match Of The Day to start later on Saturday night.

A sure sign of the turning of the year. That time-honoured institution of British life and one celebrated throughout the world attracts massive audiences and is something of which the nation can be proud and a broadcast that helps define who we are as a country.

The Last Night At The Proms gets one or two watching as well.

n This country’s international test cricket season ended with England’s nine-wicket victory and a 2-1 series win over West Indies. But there was always a danger that we would discover more about this England side in a couple of days at the Gabba than we have all summer against South Africa and West Indies.

It’s a mere 11 weeks until the first Ashes test in Brisbane but one man who won’t be telling us how England respond to Aussie pressure is Henry Blowfeld, the toff in the Test Match Special team who retired on Saturday after 50 years in the job.

We Brits tend to love a toff when he sends himself up and old Etonian Blowers was always happy to do that. Or was he playing it straight?

Those tea-time cakes, letters from ladies who bake same cakes, a decent lunch every day and a character who wouldn’t be out of place in a PG Wodehouse skit and you have much of what makes us appear strange to other countries - and it has to be said, to ourselves much of the time.