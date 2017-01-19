Sleep rough for homeless

YMCA Doncaster is calling on people in its local community to take party in its annual Sleep Easy fundraising event later this year, as places begin to fill up.

The event, which will take place on Friday March 10, invites participants to brave the cold for one night and sleep in a makeshift cardboard home, to help raise funds and awareness for the homeless charity.

YMCA Doncaster already serves 30 young people who would otherwise be homeless and is looking to raise awareness among local people of what it is like to be on the streets for one night.

Olivia Burton, a manager at YMCA Doncaster, said “Approximately £20,000 has been raised over the last seven years through Sleep Easy in the town and those funds have allowed YMCA Doncaster to continue combating the problem of youth homelessness in the area. However, it is a problem that is very unlikely to disappear in the near future, which is why this event is as

important as ever.

“Sleep easy is a great opportunity to learn and experience more about what it is like to be homeless. The more people we get involved in the sleep out, the more people we will be able to help.”

Visit www.ymcadoncaster.org.uk/sleep-easy to find out more information about taking part in Sleep Easy, and to sign up for the charity event.