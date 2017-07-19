Sky Sports channel revamp is now in effect and it could save Sheffield football fans money

Sky Sports have launched their latest channel revamp and it could save football fans in Sheffield a lot of money.

Sheffield United will join rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship next season after spending six years in League One.

Fans not lucky enough to watch the games live can head to Sky Sports who have exclusive live coverage of the Sky Bet EFL in 2017/18.

Sky Sports have announced its first live Sky Bet EFL Championship match will be Sunderland hosting Derby County at the Stadium of Light on Friday, August 4.

Sky have announced that they will be scrapping numbered sport channels and instead launching sport specific replacements for football, cricket, golf and F1.

This means football fans hoping to watch the Owls, Blades and any other Championship match can do so without having to pay for Test match cricket or the PGA Tour.

Football fans can watch live games on TV for a new monthly charge of just £18 whereas, currently, new subscribers have to pay £49.50 per month for the cheapest sports package.

The new dedicated channels means customers purely wanting to watch the Owls or the Blades can get Sky Sports Football for just £18.

Customers can also get two bundles for £22, three for £26 or all the bundles, and Sky Sports' Main Event channel for £27.50 a month.

The dedicated news channel, Sky Sports News HQ, and Sky Sports Mix will be unaffected by the changes.

The move comes just in time for football fans in Sheffield to watch their clubs live on Sky Sports in August and September.

The Blades' first away clash of the season, against newly-relegated Middlesbrough on August 12 has been chosen as the 5.30pm kick-off.

Sheffield Wednesday fans will have to wait until September for their first showing on Sky Sports when they host Nottingham Forest on the 9th, again at 5.30pm.



