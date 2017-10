A skip, pile of tyres and a wheelie bin were set alight in arson attacks in South Yorkshire last night.

The skip was found engulfed in flames in Bernard Road, Edlington, Doncaster; the tyres were set alight in Armthorpe Road Barnby Dun, Doncaster and the wheelie bin was torched in Locke Park, Barnsley.

Firefighters dealt with the incidents.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.