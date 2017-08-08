Sixth Green Flag award for Sheffield nature reserve

A Sheffield nature reserve has been recognised as one of the UK's best with the award of a Green Flag.

Wyming Brook, which is managed by Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, has won the mark of a quality park or open space for the sixth year running.

Photo: Rob Miller.

A Green Flag is a sign to the public that an area has top facilities and is beautifully maintained.

The trust's living landscape manager Rob Miller said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for the sixth time.

"We know how much quality green spaces matter, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Wyming Brook to such a high standard.

“We aim to manage Wyming Brook in a sustainable manner that provides valuable habitats for wildlife to thrive, whilst also providing a safe environment for people to visit and enjoy the reserve in many different ways.”

Wyming Brook was once exclusive to the nobility when it was part of the grounds of Rivelin Chase, but the reserve's streams, crags and pine trees are now open to the public - although still protected as a valuable home to wildlife.

Visitors can see various species, from the common lutestring and northern spinach moths to crossbills and the brown and white dipper bird.