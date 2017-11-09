Six motorbikes stolen in Sheffield

Six motorbikes have been stolen by thieves active in Sheffield over recent days.

Overnight on Monday, three bikes were taken from an outbuilding in Holgate Road, Parson Cross.

On the same day a motorbike was stolen from the rear garden of a house in Gatty Road, Shiregreen.

On Tuesday, a motorbike was taken from Kingdom Hall, Green Lane, Ecclesfield.

And a Black Suzuki, with the registration number VU02 WUE, was reported missing from Dyke Vale Road, Hackenthorpe, this week.

Officers are also investigating the theft of a Ford Focus, with the registration number L12 SMU, from Dyke Vale Road.

An Audi A4 stolen from Waltheof Road, Manor, was later found burnt out in Bowman Drive, Charnock.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.