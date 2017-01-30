Six charged with child sexual exploitation offences in Sheffield to go on trial today

Five men and a woman are due to go on trial today for 53 child sexual offences relating to the alleged sex exploitation of a number of girls in Sheffield.

The charges relate to eight victims and the offences are alleged to have taken place between 2005 and 2012. The trial is due to begin at Sheffield Crown Court this morning

Christopher Whiteley, aged 22, formerly of Sheffield, has been charged with 12 counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of conspiracy to rape.

He was also charged with conspiracy to cause or incite child prostitution and one count of theft.

Amanda Spencer, 24, formerly of Rotherham, has been charged with eight counts of aiding and abetting rape, eight counts of arranging or facilitating child prostitution, and four counts of causing or inciting child prostitution.

Matthew Whiteley, 23, of Hackenthorpe, is charged with two counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of conspiracy to rape, one count of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate child prostitution and one count of conspiracy to cause or incite child prostitution.

Shane Whiteley, 29, of Hackenthorpe, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to rape, one count of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate child prostitution, one count of conspiracy to cause or incite child prostitution and one count of attempting to cause or incite child prostitution.

Andre Francis-Edge, 24, of Parson Cross, is charged with conspiracy to rape and conspiracy to arrange or facilitate child prostitution. Taleb Bapir, 38, of Burngreave, has been charged with rape.

Some of the defendants charged jointly on a number of offences.

