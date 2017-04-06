Six candidates in the running to be Mayor of Doncaster

Six candidates will compete for the position of elected mayor of Doncaster in next month’s election.

Current mayor Ros Jones (Labour) joins Steve Williams (Trade Unionist and Social Coalition) George Jabbour (Conservative), Chris Whitwood (Yorkshire Party) Brian Whitmore (UK Independence Party) and Eddie Todd (Independent) on the ballot for the May 4 elections.

The candidates were at the Doncaster Council offices on Tuesday afternoon for the draw to determine what order their electoral addresses will appear in the mayoral booklet.

Returning officer Jo Miller conducted the draw, which was streamed live on social media.

The draw is a legal requirement of the elections, Mrs Miller said.

She announced the candidates in alphabetical order before drawing the names out of an envelope.

Mr Williams came out first. He was followed by Mrs Jones, Mr Jabbour, Mr Whitwood, Mr Whitmore and Mr Todd.

Mrs Miller, who is also the council’s chief executive, said it was important residents took their time in deciding who to vote for.

“It is vital that voters in Doncaster are given the opportunity to find out information about the candidates and what they say they would bring to the role of Mayor,” she said.

“The mayoral booklet, which by law has to be sent to every individual voter, will contain each of the candidates’ addresses and easy-to-follow guide on how to vote in a mayoral election.”

She urged residents to make sure they were registered to vote in the elections.

“If you have not already registered to vote, you have until Thursday, April 13, to do so, and poll cards are being delivered to homes as we speak for registered voters,” Mrs Miller said.

“Make sure you can have your say on the issues that matter by registering before the deadline.”

The winning candidate in May will serve a four-year term.