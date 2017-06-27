Sing and Sign at Doncaster Central Library every Friday

Baby and Toddler Sing & Sign has launched at a Doncaster library every Friday, from 9.30am to 10.30am.

Each week, you and your child will learn a variety of familiar songs and Makaton signs which will help in their development of language and communication skills, as part of this interactive singing and signing group, delivered in a fun, relaxed environment.

Class leader Rachel Downs said: -It is known that singing and interactive music making with young children can help improve language and communication development, memory and attention skills.

“In these classes there will be the use of sensory props, toys, instruments, pictures and Makaton signs and symbols which will help inspire your child’s imagination.”

There are no upfront fees and you only pay for the sessions you attend. The cost is £3 per child and parent, or parents, plus £1 per extra child and is held at Thorne Library, in The Vermuyden Centre.