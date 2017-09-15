Sing along at unique harvest event in Sheffield

Gather around the piano for an unique celebration in Sheffield next month.

The community is invited to take part in a special harvest singing event which is now in its 24th year.

Geoff Lester is the organiser of the annual harvest sing which is taking place at the Rivelin on Sunday October 1 from noon. He said: “A lot of people love a good sing round the piano, but that situation seems almost to have disappeared in Sheffield pubs.

“It’s rare even to find a piano in a pub these days. But one exception is the Rivelin on Tofts Lane, where the locals and lots of visitors will meet up at the beginning of October for the occasion of the Annual Harvest Sing.

“It’s a community singing event, based on harvest and other hymns, solos with choruses, folk songs of the season, party pieces, and so on.

“Sue Heritage plays the piano, and a booklet of words is provided to start things off. It always happens at 12 o’clock on the first Sunday in October, which this year is Sunday the 1st.”

There will also be a raffle of harvest produce in aid of local charities.

Geoff added: “If you enjoy the carols in the Sheffield pubs at Christmas, you’ll enjoy this unique celebration. It’s for everyone - regular singers, church choirs, vicars, ramblers, locals, passers-by - anyone who likes a good communal sing.”

While this event is unique there is a huge amount of pub carol singing in November and December at pubs such as the Blue Ball in Worrall and the Traveller’s Rest, Oughtibridge.