Simon Knowles takes home victory in Sheffield's Strongest Man competition

Victory in the Sheffield's Strongest Man competition has turned Simon Knowles' season around.

The Sheffielder took the win at his home event on the weekend, coming out on top in four of the five events at the Titanium Strength gym.

Knowles, 28, won the deadlift, overhead medley, atlas stones and the farmer's walk, and finished second in the loading medley.

The win makes up for the heartbreak of missing out on a qualification place for the UK's Strongest Man title in Belfast this weekend.

"It's really turned my season around and put an upward spin on it," Knowles, a Church Lane, Dinnington resident, said.

He wasn't surprised to triumph in the deadlift. Knowles rates that as his best event.

Knowles set a personal best of 361 kilograms last month, eclipsing his previous mark of 350kg.

"I always try to do a personal best on my birthday," he said.

Relief was another emotion he was feeling to win the competition. Knowles said a quadricep injury played on his mind every time he competed.

The injury is from last April. Knowles tore it badly during an attempt to hit a personal best on the squat.

It went as he 'came up from the bottom' of the squat.

"You could hear it rip, and I felt it ping up my leg," Knowles said.

He returned to compete three months later at last year's Sheffield event, and finished fifth.

"I knew then that if I was 100 per cent, it was mine," he said.

He credited coach Jock Reeves, the brother of 1989 World's Strongest Man Jamie Reeves, for his success.

"I've been working with my coach and he's really helped my technique," Knowles said.

Knowles has been involved with the sport for five years. He took it up when he saw a poster at his local gym advertising the Newark's Strongest Man competition.

He finished fourth that year.

Standing at almost two metres tall, Knowles' diet is just as large.

He consumes four pints of milk every day, a pound of steak, a pound of chicken and about a kilogram of carbohydrates.

"It's usually about 6,000 to 8,000 calories, depending on whether I'm competing," he said.

He still has to watch what he eats.

"I'm a coeliac," Knowles said.

"It makes your food cost more."