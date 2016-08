A blind veteran from Derbyshire trekked 61 miles across the Peak District to raise money for Blind Veterans UK.

Simon Mahoney, aged 69, left his hometown of Ashbourne last Friday and arrived in Sheffield on Monday - a challenge he took on to raise money and awareness for the charity that has supported him for the past three years. His faithful dog Becky accompanied him.

Simon said: “I want veterans who are suffering from sight loss to know there is a charity that can support them.”