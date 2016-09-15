Sick thieves steal collection tins from Doncaster charity shop

Sick thieves have stolen collecting tins from a Doncaster charity shop.

The raiders targeted the Mind mental health charity shop in Beckett Road earlier this week and made off with cash, identity badges and other promotional items.

A post on the shop's Facebook page said: "Sadly the Mind Charity Shop on Beckett Road has been broken into and someone has stolen collection tins, identity badges and promotional materials (watches).

"Please be aware that neither the shop or any Mind staff are carrying out any door/street collecting and if you are approached by anyone please either contact the police, ourselves or the Shop on Beckett Road.

"Thank you for your support."

The attack was blasted by Facebook users on the shop's page.

Faye Williams said: "Stealing from a charity is the lowest of the low. Absolute scum."

Paula Broadbent added: "I'm sorry for this but there is no other word.... SCUMBAGS!!!!!! Hope you're proud of yourselves. Lowest of the low!!!!"

Tania Trudgen wrote: "Absolutely disgusting . How low can people go."