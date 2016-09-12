Showcasing region’s choirs

A showcase of different South Yorkshire choirs will be held in Barnsley this weekend

Choirfest is a first for the town, and will be a joint venture between pop and rock choir Local Vocals and Barnsley, and will feature a variety of music styles and genres, all whilst raising money for charity.

Barnsley-based Local Vocals will be joined by Dearne Valley Singers and Sheffield Harmony this Saturday, with all choirs performing at various locations in Barnsley town centre throughout the afternoon.

Tricia Waller, musical director of Local Vocals, said: “We got the idea for ChoirFest from various events that we’ve performed at over the years and we really wanted to bring something special home to Barnsley.

“This has always been a musical town and we want to celebrate the fact that if you love to sing, or simply to listen, our region has plenty to offer. We aim to bring a smile to the faces of town centre shoppers, perhaps get a few people singing along and raise lots of money for charity.”

The event will raise funds for Barnsley Hospital’s Rainbow Room – a dedicated facility for bereaved parents and families.

Email localvocalschoir@gmail.com for details.