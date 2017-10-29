Shoppers left terrified after spotting this haunting display in Sheffield barber's window

Halloween is very nearly upon us and one Sheffield barbershop has gone more trick than treat.

Rapscallions, the popular barbershop on Ecclesall Road, has put up a terrifying Pennywise clown up in its window to frighten passers-by.

Clown display in Rapscallions Barbers - Picture: Michelle Inman

Not only that, but the lights also flick on and off in the display window; lighting up the clown to truly petrify shoppers on the street.

The clown, in the style of Pennywise from Stephen King's horror novel 'It', has become a popular Halloween costume choice after the film was released in September.

The display has certainly achieved its aim of terrifying passers-by judging by the comments left on the shop's Facebook page.

Marie Leigh posted: "Where is this so I know where to avoid!?"

Karen Michelle Hague said: "Bloody hate clowns."

Spencer Ross Horner said: "Saw this Tuesday night, nearly crashed my car."