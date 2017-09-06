Shopper's confusion as SECOND popular Meadowhall restaurant closes in a month

Sheffield shoppers have once again taken to Twitter to complain after another Meadowhall restaurant closed its doors.

Donna Andrews took to Twitter to express her shock that popular Indian restaurant had closed down, just days after her husband's last visit.

She said that her husband visited the store on Tuesday, August 29 but by the time she visited four days later, the restaurant had closed.

Donna claimed that two members of Meadowhall staff were not even aware of the closure and had to call the customer services desk for more information.

A spokesperson for Meadowhall said that 'unfortunately Shere Khan had left the centre' but stressed they would be passing Donna's feedback on to the team.

"We can understand Donna and we do apologise for the inconvenience. We will share it with Shere Khan management and our teams," a Meadowhall spokesperson said.

The Shere Khan Express Indian takeaway is a progression from the restaurant brand which was launched in Manchester.

Shere Khan's first Express store opened at the Trafford centre in Greater Manchester in 2000 and then franchised out a further three Shere Khan Expresses in Meadowhall, Bluewater (Kent) and Liverpool.

The news of the restaurant's closure comes just over a week after Ed's Easy Diner, an American diner chain restaurant, was forced to shut its Meadowhall doors.

Meadowhall said that Ed's Diner 'made the decision to close, along with other UK locations' but did reveal that Gourmet Burger Kitchen would be 'coming soon'.