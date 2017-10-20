Shopper left fuming after Sheffield store gives her TWO old £1 coins in change

A Sheffield woman is warning shoppers to check their change after she unknowingly accepting two old £1 coins whilst out shopping.

Angela Wilson, from Gleadless, opened her purse whilst shopping and was shocked to find she had been given the now outdated coins in change earlier in the day.

Old 1 coins - Picture: Marisa Cashill

However, the 45-year-old said she couldn't be sure exactly which shop had given the old currency as she had been in 'two or three shops on Fargate and the Moor'.

Angela is now warning other customers to check the change they receive from shops.

She said: "I have now been told that I need to take the old pound coins to the bank so there needs to be a general warning about this.

"I didn't notice at the time that I had been given the old coins. It was only when I got my purse out later that I realised I had two old £1 coins.

"I just assumed that all shops' policy would be to change the coins with their banks, not to hand them out to unsuspecting customers.

"I'll be making an unscheduled trip to the bank later to change the coins when I shouldn't have had to!"

The old £1 coin went out of circulation on Sunday, October 15, but shoppers have been advised they have a number of options if they find themselves with a 'round pound'.

Customers can deposit old £1 coins in any of their usual high street bank accounts through any Post Office branch.

Shoppers can also spend the coin at a number of major retailers up until the end of October, including Aldi, Iceland, Poundland and at Tesco until October 22.

You can also exchange your old coins for new £1 at most banks and building societies, although some will only accept them if you hold an account with them.

Charities are also asking people to donate their old pound coins, including BBC Children in Need, Epilepsy Action, Born Free and the Rainbow Trust Children's Charity.