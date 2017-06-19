Shooting and stabbing victims released from hospital

Two men shot and stabbed in an attack in Sheffield have been discharged from hospital.

A 33-year-old man was knifed in his neck and a 21-year-old was shot in his leg in an incident in the Wensley Street area of Fir Vale in the early hours of Thursday.

They were treated in hospital but have since been released.

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been interviewed by officers and released pending further police investigations.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.