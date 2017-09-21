Shocking video reveals Sheffield's homeless sleeping on a 'mountain of litter and used drugs'

Shocking videos have revealed how the homeless in Sheffield are sleeping on a mountain of litter and used drugs.

Videos, sent in to the Star, have revealed a number of different areas across the city where people are sleeping rough.

Drugs and litter in Sheffield

However, these areas are covered in used syringes, empty beer cans, disposable lighters, pill packets, sleeping bags and broken glass.

A source said that there were eight different spots across the city where homeless people are meeting and sleeping, including at the bottom of Park Hill.

They said that the homeless are also forced to sleep under the bridge at Park Square roundabout, near the train station and have also returned to the Park Hill flats.

A separate video reveals mattresses under the bridge at Park Square roundabout next to a mound of litter, used syringes and bin bags as cars speed past nearby.

The video comes after the National Audit Office criticised the Government for failing to do enough to tackle the rocketing number of homelessness across the UK.

Over the last six years there has been a 60% rise in households in temporary accommodation, which includes 120,540 children, the National Audit Office found.

A snapshot overnight count last autumn recorded 4,134 rough sleepers, a 134% hike since the Conservatives took power.

But the Department for Communities and Local Government has continued with a "light touch" approach despite the clearly growing problem and its recent performance cannot be considered value for money, the NAO said.

Auditor General Sir Amyas Morse said: "Homelessness in all its forms has significantly increased in recent years, driven by several factors. Despite this, government has not evaluated the impact of its reforms on this issue, and there remain gaps in its approach.

"It is difficult to understand why the department persisted with its light touch approach in the face of such a visibly growing problem. Its recent performance in reducing homelessness therefore cannot be considered value for money."

Most of the £1.1bn councils spent on homelessness in 2015/6 went on temporary accommodation, up by 39% in real terms since 2010/11 - from £606 million to £845 million.

Over the same period spending on other services, such as prevention, support and administration, fell by 9% - from £334 million to £303 million, the report said.

A Government spokesman said: "Tackling homelessness is a complex issue with no single solution, but this Government is determined to help the most vulnerable in society.

"We're investing £550 million to 2020 to address the issue and implementing the most ambitious legislative reform in decades, the Homelessness Reduction Act.

"This Act means more people get the help they need earlier to prevent them from becoming homeless in the first place.

"Our welfare reforms restore fairness to the system with a strong safety net in place to support the most vulnerable, including £24 billion through the Housing Benefit.

"There's more to do to make sure people always have a roof over their head and ministers will set out further plans shortly, including delivering on our commitment to eliminate rough sleeping entirely."