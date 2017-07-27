Shocking pictures of Sheffield motorway crashes released as a warning to drivers

Police have released a series of dramatic car crash images from across Sheffield as a warning for drivers.

With wet weather predicted over the next week, South Yorkshire Police have released shocking pictures of mangled cars after crashes in wet conditions.

Sheffield motorway crashes (s)

Police have urged motorists to regularly check the state of their vehicles to make sure they are in a "road worthy condition.

The force said that, due to rainfall, road surfaces may become slippery and urged drivers to "drive to the road conditions."

A spokesperson for SYP Operational Support said: "The red KA driver had a lucky escape when she had a blow out on the motorway causing her to hit the central barrier and spin.

"The red Toyota also had a blow out at 70mph causing it to roll over, again the driver only suffered minor injuries.

"The silver van lost control on the wet road surface colliding with a substantial wall and finally the silver Peugeot lost control on the wet road and collided head on with an on coming car before spinning into the ditch."

Police said that everyone in the cars pictured managed to walk away with just cuts and bruises.