SHOCKING PICTURES: Anger as dead horses dumped across Doncaster - WARNING: Some readers may find photos upsetting

These shocking and upsetting pictures show how dead and bedraggled horses are being dumped or left to die across Doncaster.

The photographs show three horses which have been found in the Doncaster area over the last month alone.

This horse was found dead in Fishlake. (Photo: Julie Mills Hindson).

It is not clear whether the animals have been tethered to trees and left to die or their bodies have been dumped in fields, lanes and riverbanks by owners.

Julie Mills Hindson took the latest photo of a horse dumped and tied to a tree in Fishlake earlier this week.

Posting on Facebook she said: "Yet again, another dead horse left dumped. When is something going to be done to stop this?"

She said it was the third dead horse she has seen in the are since Christmas, with others being spotted in Stainforth in December and Thorne in January.

This horse was found in Thorne. (Photo: Julie Mills Hindson).

Lisa Robson said: "Something needs doing about it. There are so many horses tied up on waste land in Stainforth."

Beckii Louise wrote: "Aww that's awful, no need for that! Poor horses."

Meanwhile, farrier Andrew Staple has shared similar distressing photos in the Doncaster Talk Facebook group.

He wrote: "Just driving near Thorne and found this at the side of the road. How sick can people be. Obviously been left and it's strangled itself. Awful.

Another animal was found in Stainforth. (Photo: Julie Mills Hindson).

"Just realised. Definitely dumped there dead. You can see fresh tyre tracks underneath her.

"They have had her on a pickup trailer, tied her head to the tree and driven off, pulling the body off the back. That's a sickening, if not worse than leaving her there alive.

"There's going to be more turning up, I'm sure of it. Why not just hand them in somewhere whilst they are still living?"