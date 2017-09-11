Shocking moment motorcyclist pulls a wheelie in front of oncoming car on Sheffield road

Have your say

This is the shocking moment a motorcyclist narrowly escaped a horror crash after pulling a wheelie in front of an oncoming car in Sheffield.

In the footage, the motorcyclist can be seen overtaking an HGV as he speeds down the A616 just off the M1 at J35a.

Bike on the M1 in Sheffield - Picture: Mark Williams

The motorcyclist, wearing a black jacket and a helmet, is pulling a wheelie as he overtakes the HGV in front of an oncoming silver Ford.

Thankfully, the cyclist pulls back onto the left-hand lane just in time and narrowly avoids a head-on crash with the oncoming car.

Mark Williams, who filmed the shocking footage on his dash-cam, said the motorcyclist was pulling the wheelie for 'well over a mile'.

The shocking incident took place on Monday, August 21.