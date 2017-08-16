SHOCKING IMAGES: Woman seriously injured as her van is destroyed in M18 pile-up

Have your say

Police have released shocking images of the scene after a multi vehicle pile-up on the M18 in South Yorkshire which left a woman seriously injured.

Emergency crews were called to the motorway near Rotherham on Monday night at around 9.45pm after a serious crash involving two lorries and a van.

Police released a dramatic picture of the mangled van following the crash and said that the driver had suffered serious injuries.

The woman was taken to hospital after the crash and police confirmed that an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the incident appeared to have involved a 'funfair-type' vehicle.