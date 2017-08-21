Shocking footage shows dangers of trespassing on railway lines

Shocking footage has been released today highlighting the dangers of trespassing on railway lines.

British Transport Police footage of real life incidents shows people narrowly avoiding being struck by trains travelling at speed.

The police force is urging parents to remind their children not to treat the railway as a playground.

A spokesman said: "It's coming towards the end of the summer holidays, the kids are complaining about being bored and you're happy to get them out of the house. But do you know where they are playing or hanging around right now?

"We really don't want to be knocking on your door with heartbreaking news in the next few weeks.

"So please, please make sure your child knows the railway isn't a playground or somewhere to hang around.

"Talk to them about the dangers and show them this shocking footage shows which illustrates exactly why."