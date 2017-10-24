Shocked Sheffield teenager returns home to find his house 'RANSACKED' by thieves

A devastated Sheffield teenager returned home from work yesterday to find that his house has been torn apart by heartless thieves.

Milan Kirkland, 18, was the last to leave his family home on Stradbroke Crescent at around 8.30am on Monday, October 24.

Ransacked home - Picture: Milan Kirkland

However, when he returned at around 3.30pm he was shocked to find that the patio door lock had been snapped off and the house had been 'turned upside down'.

Milan uploaded a number of shocking pictures of how the burglars left his home to Facebook, in a post which has now been shared hundreds of times.

As well as taking his Xbox and cash, Milan revealed that the thieves had taken his mother's irreplacable jewellery given to her by her late grandparents.

Milan posted: "Got home from work today to find my house has been ransacked from top to bottom. Patio door lock snapped off, Xbox, some cash and sentimental jewellery all taken.

Ransacked home - Picture: Milan Kirkland

"We think it was around 11am today as the neighbour said he heard the dogs barking around that time.

"On Stradbroke Crescent near the primary school. Please let me know if you saw anything suspicious and keep your homes safe absolute scum."

Milan rang police at around 3.45pm after getting in touch with his mother and stepdad who also live in the house.

"The worst thing is knowing someone has been in your house," Milan said.

"Knowing that somebody from around the area, someone that you may see in the pub or on the street, have been in our house and seen all our pictures."

If you have seen anything, get in touch with police on 101.