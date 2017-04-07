Shock over injured dog found abandoned tied to a post at South Yorkshire beauty spot

An appeal for information has been launched after a dog had to be put down - having been found injured and tied to a post at a South Yorkshire beauty spot.

Walkers came across the elderly terrier at Rabbit Ings in Royston, Barnsley, last Tuesday afternoon. The dog had open wounds and had been abandoned at the site’s car park.

Barnsley woman Kath Lanteri, who came across the stricken dog on her regular walk around the venue, contacted the RSPCA and then appealed for help on Facebook.

She said how her 'teets were enlarged' so it suggested she had recently been used for breeding.

Maxine Hird, who runs Yorkshire Animals Lost and Found, saw the online post and rushed to the scene from her home near Wakefield. She took the dog to a vet's in Doncaster but she had to be put down.

Maxine said she believes the dog was 'literally bred to death'.

Contact the RSPCA with information on 0300 1234 999.