Shiregreen residents urged to nominate unsung heroes for awards

Unsung heroes who make a difference in their community will enjoy their time in the spotlight at an annual awards ceremony.

Members of the public are invited to nominate deserving residents for accolades as part of the Shiregreen Community Awards 2017. And time is running out as there is now just several days left to put forward your community heroes as the deadline is Friday, January 20.

Finalists selected for going above and beyond to help the Shiregreen neighbourhood will receive their awards at a glittering ceremony held at Tankersley Manor on Friday, February 24.

The event will be attended by community leaders and civic dignitaries including lord mayor of Sheffield Denise Fox.

The awards are being run by social landlord Sanctuary Housing and director of neighbourhoods Colleen Eccles urged people to nominate.

She said: “We want to hear about the exceptional people who go the extra mile for others in Shiregreen.

“There isn’t long left, so we are encouraging residents to get their nominations in over the coming days.”

Nominations are being sought for six award categories that honour the extraordinary contribution of people in Shiregreen:

The Good Neighbour Award - in memory of former MP Harry Harpham, who died in February, and sponsored by his wife Gill Furniss MP – to honour a Shiregreen resident who has gone the extra mile for the person next door.

The Sporting Hero Award for outstanding contribution to local sport by players, a coach, officials or a volunteer. The Young Achiever of the Year Award for 17 to 25-year-olds who have made a contribution to the community.

The Karl Barton Award is for youngsters aged 10 to 16 who have taken positive community action. The David Blunkett Community Safety Award, sponsored by Lord Blunkett, aims to recognise people who help make Shiregreen a safe and friendly place to live.

And finally, the Kath Page Green Fingers Award acknowledges those who have transformed gardens or public spaces for the benefit of the wider community.

Last year marked the tenth year anniversary since the start of Sanctuary’s £90 million regeneration of Shiregreen.

Members of the public can nominate by emailing Sanctuary Housing’s Shiregreen Neighbourhood Office in Beck Road at neighbourhoods@sanctuary-housing.co.uk.

Alternatively, call the team on 0800 131 3348.

A nomination form can also be accessed online at www.sanctuary-housing.co.uk/shiregreen-community-awards-2017-nomination-form?s=Shiregreen.