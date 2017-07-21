Sheffield woman who glassed ex-girlfriend over the head with wine bottle escapes prison sentence

A Sheffield woman, who hit her ex-girlfriend over the head with a wine bottle in an booze-fueled jealous rage, has escaped a prison sentence.

Despite them separating seven months earlier, Sheffield Crown Court was told how Natalie Burrell was still socialising with her former partner in November of last year.

But after a night of drinking with friends into the early hours of November 27, what had been an amicable friendship turned sour when the former couple started arguing shortly after the rest of the group left Burrell's home in Broomhall Place, Broomhall at around 5.30am.

Prosecuting, Louise Gallagher, told the court: "It seems at that point Ms Burrell began to argue with her about the fact she had been seeing other people.

"[The complainant] said she was sitting on a chair when the defendant punched her left cheek and said 'what have you done?'

"She continued punching her, and hit her over the head with something. She became covered in clear glass, similar to the clear glass from the bottle of wine they had been drinking from."

Ms Gallagher said that in a bid to stop the attack, the complainant told Burrell that her daughter had just entered the room which temporarily disarmed the 38-year-old, allowing her enough time to make her escape.

After leaving Burrell's address, the court was told how the complainant went to her ex-boyfriend's house for help.

He told police that he found her with blood matted in her hair and fragments of broken glass all over her head and body. He phone for an ambulance and as he did so he said the complainant was 'slipping in and out of conciousness,' causing him to become concerned about her health.

The complainant was left with three head wounds, for which she needed to have stitches, as well as bruising to her chin and breasts.

Burrell admitted to the assault at an earlier hearing.

In mitigation, Richard Jepson, defending, said Burrell regretted her actions and now accepted that her relationship with the complainant was over.

Recorder Fiona Davies sentenced Burrell to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered her to complete 60 hours of unpaid work as well as a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She told her that the fact she had taken steps to tackle her alcohol addiction and had spoken to her doctor about suffering with depression formed part of the reason she was able to suspend her sentence.

Recorder Davies said: "It seems to me for that reason and the fact you have pleaded guilty, the court can suspend a prison sentence."

She also granted the complainant a restraining order against Burrell.