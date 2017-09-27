Sheffield woman to meet Meadowhall representatives over parking concerns

Have your say

A Sheffield woman will grill Meadowhall representatives about the shopping centre's parking options for parents with prams after a social media post went viral.

Chelsea Foyle locked in the meeting with those running the centre, on the back of an open letter to Meadowhall on Facebook last week.

Mrs Foyle’s post, which outlined her troubles in parking in the parent bays, picked up more than 1,000 likes and almost 350 shares.

Meadowhall responded by setting up a meeting between Mrs Foyle and director of operations Dawn Osborne for next Friday.

She said she planned to take them around the centre’s car park, and ask questions of other mothers they see near their cars.

Mrs Foyle, 31, will also ask the centre about its plans for the future, when an expansion of the centre brings in more shoppers.

The Wincobank woman’s concerns centre on parking spaces for her and a pram, and their misuse by non-parent shoppers.

She said she could ‘count on one hand’ how many times she had successfully parked in the narrow spaces, and still have enough room to open the door to get four-month-old Billy in and out of the car.

Often, she would have to climb through from the opposite side, which she said could risk harming Billy’s neck.

Other parents, she said, have had to ‘leave their babies with strangers’ in order to reverse the car and and create enough room to get them in.

“There’s nothing more fearful,” Mrs Foyle said.

During next week’s meeting, Mrs Foyle said she would seek their opinion on her letter.

“I’d like to get their feedback, based on my post,” Mrs Foyle said.

“They must have read the frustrated comments from other people.”

Mrs Foyle was pleased to get the chance to meet centre representatives.

“I’m genuinely surprised they’ve invited me in,” she said.

“They asked me to direct message them.”

A Meadowhall spokesman confirmed the meeting would take place.

“We have been in touch with Chelsea and she has been invited in to discuss her concerns,” they said.

“A minority of people misusing parent and children spaces unfortunately is an issue that affects most destination outlets which offer parking facilities.

“Our security team monitor the car parks regularly and we have flagged this latest concern for when they are doing their checks.”