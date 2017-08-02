Sheffield woman’s hula hoop record attempt to raise funds for dog shelter

A circus performer is to spin a hula hoop round her ankle as many times as possible while standing on one leg for charity.

Ashlee Male, aged 30, of Pitsmoor, is to take on the Guinness World Record attempt next month in support of a dog shelter in Cyprus.

The talented performer, who uses fire as well as hula hoops and does stilt walking and acrobatics, decided to raise funds for the dog shelter called Paws after visiting while she was on holiday.

She said: “Not only did I bring a rescue dog, Falk, back on the plane, but I decided I had to do something really, really big - and the biggest thing I could think of was to break a world record.

“In an ideal world I would adopt all of them, or I would find the perfect families for each and every one of them, but I can’t. The record I aim to break is most number of hula hoop rotations in one minute whilst standing on one leg in arabesque position. The current record is 166 rotations - almost three a second - held by a nine-year-old American girl.”

Ashlee, who uses the stage name Inferno Ash, has been training hard over the past few weeks to prepare for the challenge.

She added: “I want people to realise they can give a furry baby from another country a new home.

“The money will go towards the general maintenance of the shelter - dogs need food, collars, veterinary treatment, leads, treats, blankets, beds, food bowls, water bowls. New dogs are arriving on a daily basis.”

Ashlee’s world record attempt will take place in September 17, Falk’s first birthday, when she will hold a dog-themed afternoon with dog activities and drinks and snacks in Burngreave Cemetery between 12 noon and 2pm.

Visit www.youcaring.com/pawscapca-845913 site to donate.