A Sheffield woman has been reported missing from home after not being seen all night.

Paige Huddlestone, aged 20, was last seen in Sheffield city centre at 10.15pm yesterday.

She is 5ft 5ins tall, slim and has short, red hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing a light grey tracksuit with white trainers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.