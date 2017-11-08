Sheffield woman nominated for charity award

An occupational therapist who has supported a brain injury charity for nearly 30 years has been shortlisted for an award.

Barbara Harris, aged 56, will be recognised at a national awards ceremony for The Stephen McAleese Outstanding Contribution to Headway Award for her decades of service to Headway Sheffield.

Barbara, who was a founding member of Headway Sheffeld, has supported many families across the city and South Yorkshire who need help in coming to terms with the consequences of a brain injury.

She said she was delighted to be nominated, although it had come as ‘a bit of a shock’.

She added: “I’m very proud that I have helped shape and be part of something that offers brain injury survivors and their families a place to meet, gain support and simply socialise.”

Catherine Chapman, aged 40, from Upperthorpe, has cerebral palsy and has been going to Headway Sheffield for the last two years.

She said: “It was so lovely to hear that Barbara has been nominated for the award. She really deserves it.

“From the moment I arrived at Headway Sheffield Barbara has been here to help me settle in and make friends. She is always on hand to help in any way she can.”

Catheryne Waterhouse, the chair of Headway Sheffield, nominated Barbara for the award, which is given out every year.

The accolade is named after Stephen McAleese, who died after battling back from a brain injury.

Barbara will find out if she has won the award at a ceremony in The Dorchester Hotel, London, on December 8.