Sheffield woman, 31, to appear on Channel 5's Blind Date on Saturday seeking 'tall, dark handsome' gym-goer

A Sheffield woman, 31, is looking for love on Channel 5's Blind Date this Saturday.

Emma is looking for a 'tall, dark and handsome' gym-goer. Will she find someone to work up a sweat with?

A spokesman for Blind Date said: "Emma has been very unlucky in love and would love to find a good-looking guy that is finally worth staying in and having a curry on a Saturday night with.

"Emma likes someone who is tall dark and handsome – and someone who goes to the gym!"

Will someone curry her favour?

The show will also host Alice, aged 29, from Leeds, who works for a frozen food company.

The Celine Dion fan is hoping that an appearance on the dating show, hosted by Paul O'Grady, will hot up her love life.

A spokesman for Blind Date said: "Alice works as a Compliance Administrator for a frozen foods company, dealing with customer complaints, but admits to keeping a positive head on her shoulders.

"Despite the flack she gets from her friends, Celine Dion remains Alice’s one and only true love, but she’s hoping Blind Date could change that."

The show will be broadcast at 7pm on Saturday.

The other contestants will be:

Single 1:

Antoni (26), from Essex/Manchester

Smooth mover Antoni is a 26 year old Recruitment Consultant from Manchester - although he is originally an Essex boy. He has been single for around six years, and he describes himself as a “doer – I always make things happen!”

Suitors line 1

Amara (37), from Surrey

Perfectionist Amara is a makeup artist from Surrey –she adores being glamorous and looking fabulous! She hasn’t got a specific type looks wise, as long as they have a dapper dress sense and an air of confidence.

Deborah (36), from Preston

Single Mum Deborah works in a Home Emergency Company Call Centre working with Engineers. She loves her job, but is looking for someone to spend time with outside of work. Her special talent is singing to ‘Vindaloo’ on karaoke.

Suitor line 2

Steph (26), from Southampton

Digital Content Manager Steph claims that her dating life is nonexistent as she ends up spending most nights in cozying up with her dogs. She is looking for someone who has a keen interest in music, arts and community events.

Sarah (30), from Reading

Away from her busy job as a Civil Engineering Technician, Sarah is looking for that perfect someone to spend her free time with. Her Celeb Crush is Emma Willis and would love Blind Date to find her someone like that.

Jane (31), from North London

New Zealand-born Jane describes herself as flirty, spontaneous and very confident. She loves being social, going to gigs, racquetball and going to exhibitions.