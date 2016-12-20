Sheffield wigs help to raise money for charity

A cut above the rest is a new service in Sheffield which offers wigs for sale with donations going to charity.

The Wig Bank has new and donated hairpieces from £20, with £5 from each sale going to Cavendish Cancer Care and to The Little Princess Trust children’s cancer charity.

Kerrylouise Lynch who runs House of Louise on Abbeydale Road joined The WigBank Network to bring this service to Sheffield and South Yorkshire after having customers ask her what to do with their old wigs.

She said: “I am thrilled to now be able to provide this service and bring it to Sheffield, my aim was always to be able to provide wigs to anyone needing to wear one no matter the reason and to make wigs easily accessible to everyone no matter their budget, with my wig studio and The Wig Bank South Yorkshire I can now do so, it’s an amazing feeling to be able to give something back to the local community and support local cancer caring charities, that’s what it’s all about to me.”

The WigBank works by people donating their no longer needed wigs. They are then washed, conditioned and disinfected. Each wig sells from £20, with a donation of at least £10 going to charity and the remaining money going back into The Wig Bank to replenish stock.

Once a month the wig bank gives away a wig free to a good cause, people are able to put forward their nominations via the network.

The Wig Bank runs on donations so if you have any wigs to donate please post them to Kerrylouise at House of Louise. All the wigs available at The Wig Bank are posted onto the network and you are able to browse the collection.