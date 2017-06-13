Sheffield Wednesday superfan dies after 30-year battle with Cystic Fibrosis

A lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan has died after losing a 30-year battle with Cystic Fibrosis.

Tony Hallatt died in the early hours of Monday morning, aged 30, after a lifelong battle with the genetic condition.

The popular Wednesday fan was well-known around Hillsborough; regularly attending matches and running The Wednesday Sing Facebook group.

Football fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the "super fan" who was famed for his "incredible personality and infectious laugh".

Mike Smith posted: "Such sad news to hear of the passing of Tony Hallatt.

"Probably one of the strongest guys I have ever met, taken far too soon to Cystic Fibrosis at just 30 years old.

"My heart & love goes out to his family at this devastating time."

Dave Naylor posted: "R.I.P Tony Hallatt fly safe bro thoughts are with you and your family and friends at this sad time xx Once an owl always an owl xx"

Blades Gospel Choir tweeted: "Condolences to the friends and family of #SWFC super fan Tony Hallatt who sadly passed away this week. #SheffieldIsSuper #TwitterBlades #BGC"

One of Tony's close friends, Julie Woodleoo, confirmed the news of his death on Facebook this morning, adding that he was an "inspiration" to those that knew him.

She said: "My best friend Shell Hallatt's husband left us in the early hours of this morning and all I keep thinking is that we never got round to that drink we kept saying we were going for.

"I'm sorry. So very very sorry. That's my big regret. We should have made that time.

"I am So honoured to have known you Tony Hallatt. Inspiration for those who knew you, you put up a good fight.

"Now you have your wings and are up there with the best of them. Keep watch over your wife, I know I will and I'll make that extra effort to meet up and talk more often.

"Be safe and fly high, you truly will be missed.