Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri posts important injury update to Owls fans

Injured Owls striker Fernando Forestieri has shared an important injury update with fans on Instagram.

The Sheffield Wednesday striker was ruled out for a minimum of three moths back in September after he underwent knee surgery.

Owls Fernando Forestieri ......Pic Steve Ellis

Forestieri was troubled by the injury in the final months of the 2016-17 campaign and has only made three appearances for the Owls this season.

However, Owls manager Carlos Carvalhal revealed on Friday, September 8 that the former Watford striker was set for a spell on the sidelines in order to undergo surgery.

Almost a month on from his surgery and Forestieri has given fans a piece of good news about his fitness by posting a video of himself at the gym.

Taking to Instagram, the striker posted a ten second video clip of him on a bike a 'happy first day back in the gym'.

The striker is currently in Madrid as he continues his rehabilitation.

Gary Hooper has stepped in to fill Forestieri's place since his injury and is currently Owls' leading goalscorer this season with seven goals.