Sheffield Wednesday: Owls announce details on 150th anniversary dinner

Sheffield Wednesday are putting on a special black tie dinner for fans to celebrate 150 years in football.

To mark the exact date of the anniversary, the Owls will host the a reception at Ponds Forge in Sheffield city centre on Monday, September 4.

Wednesday legends of the past and stars of the present – together with chairman Dejphon Chansiri – will be in attendance as fans reflect on 150 years of Sheffield Wednesday.

The event will be hosted by BBC TV and radio broadcaster Mark Clemmit.

During the event, the ‘Sheffield Wednesday Dream Scene’ mural will be officially unveiled, with artist Jamie Cooper flying all the way from Australia to debut the unique dressing room Owls painting.

Tickets are tiered at categories of bronze, silver and gold and priced at £100, £125, and £175 +VAT respectively.

Individual tickets or a table of ten can be purchased by calling the events team on 0114 3240526 or emailing swfc150@swfc.co.uk