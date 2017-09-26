Sheffield Wednesday fan Michael Vaughan reveals his admiration for 'wizard' Chris Wilder

English cricket legend and Sheffield Wednesday fan has revealed his admiration for Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.

The Owls fan and former England Test captain was in a buyoant mood before the match, taking to Twitter to express his excitement.

However, this optimism soon turned to despair as Wilder's men struck four times at Hillsborough for the first time in their history to claim the bragging rights.

Despite his disappointment, Vaughan proved incredibly honest after his team's defeat and admitted that United had the 'better team' and 'better tactics'.

He then went on to express his admiration for the Blades 'outstanding' manager.

Vaughan tweeted: "Final thoughts of the day .. If Chris Wilder was foreign he would be lorded (sic) as a wizard .. The job he has done is remarkable .. #Justsaying"

Writing in his column for the Telegraph before the game, Vaughan said Wednesday would be favourites given their experience of the Championship.

However, he was wary of United's momentum and again praised Chris Wilder.

Writing in the Telegraph, he said: "Sheffield has been waiting for this for a long time because United have just not been good enough to be in Wednesday’s league.

"Finally, United have the right manager in place. Chris Wilder is a pal of mine and he has done a great job. It will be buzzing at Hillsborough.

"We have been able to take the mickey out of United fans for a few years because they were lost in League One.

"But now they have a bit of momentum, are competing on a level footing, perhaps not financially, and have a manager that seems to get the best out of his players, which is the worry for Wednesday."

Vaughan missed the match at Hillsborough on Sunday as he was commentating on the one-day international at Bristol, as did Sheffield United supporting Joe Root.