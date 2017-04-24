Sheffield Wednesday fan dies after collapsing on the kop

A Sheffield Wednesday fan died after collapsing on the kop surrounded by fellow supporters.

Nigel Goodinson collapsed and suffered a bleed on the brain just before kick-off on Saturday, when Wednesday played Derby County.

The 'mad Sheffield Wednesday supporter' was given emergency first aid by fans and paramedics in the ground before being rushed to hospital, but the 58-year-old later died.

His family wants fans to pay tribute to him with a minute's applause during the 58th minute of Wednesday's home game against Fulham on May 7.

Posting on the Owlstalk forum yesterday, a relative said: "Paramedics were there in seconds and after treatment in hospital yesterday and today, he sadly lost his life with his family around him.

"All the family are devastated, but we all agree as a mad Sheffield Wednesday supporter, if he was to go anywhere it would be at Hillsborough with his beloved Sheffield Wednesday.

"They pulled through and won for him as well.

"With the family's blessing, I'm going to contact the club with a view to a minute's applause at 58 minutes on the clock at the Fulham game - 58 being my uncle's age.

"The family and I would be ever so grateful if my fellow Wednesday fans would join us in this applause for a true gentleman who died in a place he loved."

One of the fans who tried to help Mr Goddinson on the kop, posted: "I was there when it happened. Me, another lady and another man turned him on his side and stewards were made aware. Everybody who was there at the time of the fall did everything they could for Nigel. Praise to the paramedics and stewards who got there in seconds."