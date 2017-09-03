Sheffield Wednesday breaks Guinness World Record for the biggest cake ball

Sheffield Wednesday has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest cake ball.
The club's catering team made a cake weighing a huge 285kg ,which was unveiled this afternoon as part of the club's 150th anniversary celebrations.
It used a impressive 278kg of flour, 277kg of butter, 277kg of sugar and 4,443 eggs.
The club tweeted: "The Owls have smashed the Guinness World Record for the biggest cake ball! A huge 285kg! #swfc #swfc150."
The record-breaking cake was unveiled in the club's 1867 Lounge during the Owls in the Park event.
To be officially recognised the cake had to be made on the same day.
