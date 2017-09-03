Sheffield Wednesday break Guinness World Record for the biggest cake ball

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest cake ball.

The club's catering team made a cake weighing a huge 285kg ,which was unveiled this afternoon as part of the club's 150th anniversary celebrations.

It used a impressive 278kg of flour, 277kg of butter, 277kg of sugar and 4,443 eggs.

The club tweeted: "The Owls have smashed the Guinness World Record for the biggest cake ball! A huge 285kg! #swfc #swfc150."

The record-breaking cake was unveiled in the club's 1867 Lounge during the Owls in the Park event.

To be officially recognised the cake had to be made on the same day.