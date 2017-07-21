Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United fans to take part in charity match for inspirational schoolgirl

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United fans will lock horns tomorrow in a charity football match.

Blades and Owls will unite for one afternoon only as they aim to raise money for 16-year-old Imogen Ellis who is battling a rare form of cancer.

The Sheffield United fan Imogen Ellis contracted 'ewing sarcoma' in 2016 which affects fewer than 30 children in the UK a year.

She started suffering knee pains and was forced to stop attending Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School and exercising at the local S18 gym. Then the disease spread to her lungs.

Family and friends, inspired by her courage, aim to raise up to £30,000 to fund a state-of-the-art prosthetic limb.

The match will be played on Saturday, July 22 at 12.30pm at Goodwin Sport Centre with the £5 entry fee going towards Imogen's cause.

There will also be a BBQ, music and raffle prizes.