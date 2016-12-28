Sheffield wedding shop closes as firm goes into administration

A well known Sheffield wedding shop has closed - leaving brides and grooms fearful for their big days.

Wedding dress and men’s suit hire specialist, Formal Affair Weddings Limited, ceased trading on December 20 and is to enter into administration in the New Year, having closed all its nine branches with 39 staff being made redundant.

The firm's Sheffield shop is in Castle Square.

It also has a store in Holywell Street, Chesterfield.

Dean Nelson, Head of Business Recovery and Insolvency at administrators Smith Cooper, said: “The management of Formal Affair Weddings Limited have continuously attempted to reduce costs and restructure the business in light of current fashion and purchasing trends, however this has proven challenging with the formal and wedding attire market changing considerably over the last couple of years.

"We are currently in the process of assisting the company repatriate its stock to the head office with a view to a closing down sale being instigated in the New Year. Once appointed administrators, we will be in contact with creditors regarding the financial position of the company and dividend prospects.”

Director of Formal Affair Weddings Limited, Richard Cook, said: “Despite working so hard to restructure and support the business over the last couple of years, to make it competitive in light of changing consumer purchasing habits, it is with deep regret that I have had to make the unavoidable decision of closing all stores and making the staff redundant.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all staff members for their great service over the years as well as all of our brides and grooms for their valued custom.”