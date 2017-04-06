Sheffield van drivers named as among dirtiest in country

Van drivers in Sheffield are among the dirtiest in the country - with nearly half never bothering to clean their vehicle.

The survey revealed that the city's White Van Men are among the nation's grottiest, driving in in grime-encrusted vans littered with empty food and drink wrappers.

The study byGoCompare.com Van Insurance found that 45% of van drivers never wash the outside of their van.

Though they were more inclined to clean the inside, the majority of the waste they did find there was old pay and display parking tickets.

The nationwide results found that:

17% of British van drivers admit to never washing their van at all.

67% said that their van is usually cluttered with food and drink wrappers.

22% said that they use their spare seats as their rubbish bin to dump waste.

Cambridge has the highest proportion of drivers who NEVER clean their vehicles.

It would seem that there is a general reluctance among van drivers when it comes to cleaning their vehicles. 62% of drivers who use a van for their business said that they would rather pay someone else to clean it, rather than do it themselves.

Of the different professions, delivery drivers were the most likely to leave their van messy and unclean – perhaps due to being in a hurry – with nearly a third saying that they never gave it a wash over.

On the other end of the scale, London has some of the cleanest vans around – with 38% of business van drivers washing their vans inside and out on a weekly basis. But despite wanting to stay clean and fresh, it wasn’t through any work of their own: 70% admitted they didn’t do the cleaning themselves.

The only two locations cleaner were Belfast – at 44% with weekly full cleans – and Birmingham, with 40%.

Matt Oliver, from Gocompare.com Van Insurance, said: “With many van drivers using their vehicle for work, it’s interesting to see how attitudes vary when it comes to cleaning their vehicles.

“While making time to clean your van is unlikely to be at the top of anyone’s to-do list, a van can be the face of your business so keeping it tidy only makes sense.”