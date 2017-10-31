Sheffield University students triggered probe into £2 million mobile phone scam

Two Sheffield University students triggered a probe into a £2 million mobile phone scam which has landed a gang of fraudsters behind bars.

The scam, which used the details of students to set up sham contracts, was uncovered after an investigation was triggered by a complaint from two Sheffield University students who reported that their bank accounts were being used fraudulently.

Detectives discovered that seven fraudsters were setting up phone contracts in the names of people who were not genuine subscribers.

The subscribers, who were largely students, were paid £50 for a phone contract to be taken out in their name. They were told that their names and details were needed to get legitimate unclaimed upgrades, or take advantage of legal loopholes.

Contracts were not only set up on an individual subscriber basis but also via companies set up in the students' names as this allowed more handsets to be obtained on a single contract.

Once the mobile phone handsets had been sent out to the students' address, they were asked to post them on to a rented office in Fulham.

The fraudsters then used two methods of making money from the new handsets.

Scotland Yard said that in most cases, the contract would be cancelled and cheap counterfeit handsets would be sent back.

The original handsets were unlocked and sold abroad where they could be used with a foreign SIM card.

The gang also sold SIM cards to a text marketing company.

Detectives took statements from more than 300 students, many of whom had been recruited via university social groups.

Some phone contracts were not cancelled, leaving the students with large debts and damaged credit ratings.

Detectives from the Met's National Mobile Phone Crime Unit began investigating the fraud against mobile phone companies - including EE, Vodafone, O2, T-Mobile, Three and Virgin - in March 2014.

The combined loss for the mobile phone networks was £2,149,344.

Jonathan Boorman, aged 32, who was dubbed the 'Big Boss' was jailed for six years and four months.

Boorman, of Devonshire Buildings, Bath, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering, was also banned for 10 years from being the director of any company.

Members of his gang, whom the Metropolitan Police said had been part of 'a meticulously-planned fraud that was carried out on an industrial scale' in 2014, were also sentenced at London's Southwark Crown Court.

His second-in-command Alex Karonias, 32, of Palewell Park, East Sheen, Richmond-upon-Thames, who admitted conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering, was given a five-year sentence. He was also banned for 10 years from being the director of any company.

Charlie Shelton and Rob Morrison were heavily involved in cancelling the contracts, while Laura Kane and Reiss Rawson were involved in the administration of the payments.

Kane, 28, of Elm Road, Kidderminster, Worcestershire, who was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud and one count of money laundering, was sentenced to five years and six months' imprisonment. She was banned for 10 years from being the director of any company.

Shelton, 31, of The Ridgway, Wandsworth, south-west London, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, was sentenced to three years and three months and was banned from being a company director for six years.

Morrison, 31, of Hardwicks Square, Wandsworth, south-west London, who admitted conspiracy to commit fraud, was sentenced to two years and three months and banned for five years from being the director of any company.

Thomas Maynard, 26, of Pagoda Gardens, Blackheath, south east London, who pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, was given a two-year suspended prison sentence. He must complete 160 hours' unpaid work and has been banned for six years from being the director of any company.

Rawson, 31, of Ranelagh Mansions, New Kings Road, of Fulham, south-west London, who was found guilty at trial of conspiracy to commit fraud and of money laundering, was given a two-year suspended prison sentence and must complete 160 hours' unpaid work.

Detective Inspector Louise Shea said: "The motive for this crime was pure greed and the fraudsters showed a complete disregard for the trust placed in them by the students who handed over their details, many of whom have been left with large debts.

"In some cases, the students gave their parents' home address and this has subsequently affected their ability to apply for credit."

