Sheffield university student to stand in council by-election

A University of Sheffield student has been selected as a candidate in a council by-election

The Liberal Democrats has selected Stephen Thornley, 21, to stand as their candidate in the Dinnington ward by-election on February 2.

Dinnington-born Stephen, who went to school in the town and lives on Cramfit Crescent, is currently at university studying chemistry.

The by-election was called after a UKIP councillor resigned due to a change in circumstances.

If elected, Stephen would become the only Lib Dem representative on Rotherham Council.

Stephen said he believes that growing up in the area will give him a real chance of doing well in the by-election.

“From speaking to many local residents I know that we need a fresh face representing us," he said.

"This by-election is a real opportunity for residents to send a message to the Labour run council that they can’t take us for granted.

“Dinnington is my home and I want the best for my area. Voting for me on February 2 will give Dinnington a strong local voice that will put our area first.

“I can be the effective opposition that Rotherham needs, to hold the Labour Party to account on issues that affect all of us.”

More from The Star

‘Inconsistencies in evidence’ at inquest into boy who drowned

Sheffield man with nappy fetish is spared jail

'All traffic stopped' on M1 motorway near Sheffield due to police incident

Ecclesall Junction scheme’s £20 million new vision with flats in Sheffield

Sheffield United: Chris Wilder rejects striker concerns as Leon Clarke struggles for Southend

Sheffield Wednesday: Owls star Gary Hooper to step up recovery from hamstring injury

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE