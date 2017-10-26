Sheffield United: The one thing that shocked Chris Wilder when he returned to Bramall Lane

Chris Wilder was no stranger to Sheffield United when he took over as manager of the club in May 2016.

He had supported the Blades as a young boy, gone to watch them play at Bramall Lane and had even been a ball boy in his younger days.

Wilder had two spells as a player with the club in the 1980s and 1990s and told BBC Sport that he even has a Blades tattoo - though he refused to reveal where.

However, despite his deep knowledge of the club, the former Northampton Town manager said there was still one thing that shocked him.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Wilder said that he was taken aback by how big Sheffield United actually were and said he was delighted to have helped turned their fortunes around.

He told BBC Sport: "It's a fabulous club. My history with the club as a supporter has been talked about, but being on the inside I didn't realise what a good club it is and how big a club it is.

"It's waiting to take off and somebody was always going to get an opportunity and I've got mine.

"Everybody realised it was a tough one to turn around but we've turned it around a lot quicker than we could ever have dreamed of.

"It has changed my life really. There is a massive expectation on me to do well from my pals and my family. It's gone great."

Wilder also revealed during the interview that he still takes the bus around Sheffield, even stopping for selfies with the bus driver.

Sheffield United are hoping to build on their impressive start to the season when they take on Yorkshire rivals Leeds United at Elland Road on Friday.

A win would see Wilder's side move top of the Championship table after winning seven of their last nine games.