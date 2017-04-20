Sheffield United superstars dominate PFA League One XI as Owls' play-off hopefuls ignored

Sheffield United's promotion clinching heroes have dominated the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) League One team of the year.

The Blades have enjoyed a terrific campaign, romping to the League One title last week and still able to reach the 100-point mark.

This has been reflected in the PFA's League One team of the year, with five of the squad making the cut.

Goalkeeper Simon Moore, defender Kieron Freeman, midfielders Mark Duffy and John Fleck all feature in the XI with fans' favourite and the country's top goalscorer Billy Sharp selected upfront.

The squad's domination of the PFA team of the year will come as little surprise to the footballing world, with the club 14 points clear of their closest competitor.

However, it's a rather different state of affairs in the Championship team of the year with play-off hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday completely overlooked.

Brighton, with four players, and Newcastle, with three players, dominate the XI but there are no spots for Owls players still vying for promotion.

Play-off rivals Leeds, Huddersfield and Fulham each boast one player in the side, despite Wednesday sitting in a promising fifth placed.

Free-scoring Fernando Forestieri has been overlooked upfront in place of Newcastle's Dwight Gayle and Leeds' Chris Wood while impressive Ross Wallace, Barry Bannan and Sam Winnall have also been ignored.