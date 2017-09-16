Sheffield United: Sunderland fan arrested after bottle is thrown at Blades striker Clayton Donaldson

A fan has been arrested after a plastic bottle was thrown at Sheffield United striker Clayton Donaldson.

Sunderland AFC launched an investigation following their 2-1 defeat by the Blades after video footage showed double goalscorer Donaldson apparently being hit by an object thrown from the South Stand at the Stadium of Light on September 9.

The club announced the news of the arrest and said they had 'zero tolerance' for this kind of behaviour.

A club spokesman said: "Using video footage, an individual has been identified and subsequently arrested after a plastic bottle was thrown during the recent game against Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light.

"Affording a safe and welcoming environment to everyone who attends games is paramount and our club will always have zero tolerance to any behaviour that negatively impacts on the safety of those in our care."

The incident happened in the aftermath of Donaldson's second goal of the game for the visitors, which came in the 77th minute.